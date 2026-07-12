Boat tragedy: Vietnamese leaders send condolence messages to Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Hanoi, July 12 (IANS) Vietnam's top leadership on Sunday expressed condolences to the Indian leaders following the tourist boat accident that claimed the lives of 15 Indian visitors, conveying their deepest sympathies to the people of India and to the families of those who lost their lives, according to local media reports.

The condolence messages were issued after a tourist speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists, one Vietnamese tour guide and three crew members capsized in rough sea conditions off the coast of An Giang Province on Saturday.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 15 Indian nationals, while several others sustained injuries. Nineteen people are reported to be safe, while two Indian nationals remain in critical condition and are undergoing intensive medical treatment.

According to local media outlet Vietnam News, President To Lam, along with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, sent separate messages of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders stated that authorities in the country have been carrying out urgent search-and-rescue operations, ensuring medical treatment for the injured, extending support to the families of the victims and maintaining close coordination with the Indian side to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

The leaders also noted that the concerned agencies have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

On the same day, Vietnam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also conveyed a message of condolence to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar following the tragic incident, Vietnam News reported.

Meanwhile, Tran Minh Khoa, Chairman of the People's Committee of the Phu Quoc Special Zone, said the owner of the tourist boat has agreed to provide compensation of US$1,000 to the family of each deceased victim and US$500 to every injured passenger, local media reported.

He further said that authorities in An Giang Province and the Phu Quoc Special Zone will also extend financial assistance of VNĐ26 million, approximately US$1,000, for each person who lost their life in the accident, in addition to other support as provided under the applicable regulations.

According to Khoa, police officials, medical teams and other concerned departments are working on a priority to complete the investigation, verify the identities of the victims and carry out all necessary formalities related to the case.

He added that the authorities are also coordinating closely with diplomatic representatives and the families of the victims to complete the required procedures and facilitate the repatriation of the deceased to India or make alternative arrangements in accordance with the wishes of their relatives.

--IANS

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