Javed Ali on ‘Dhola Ji’ from ‘Suryaa’: The song celebrates romance, warmth and togetherness

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali and Swaroop Khan have come together for ‘Dhola Ji’ from Sunny Deol's upcoming film ‘Suryaa’.

Blending the vibrant flavors of Rajasthani folk music with contemporary Hindi-film melodies, the song celebrates the region's rich musical heritage while bringing a distinct warmth and festive spirit to the film's soundtrack.

Speaking about the track, Javed Ali said, “Dhola Ji has romance, warmth, and the feeling of people coming together for a happy occasion. For me, the emotion in the words is what makes a melody connect. This song gives that emotion room to breathe, and bringing our four voices together adds to its celebratory spirit.”

Sharing his thoughts, Swaroop Khan added, “Rajasthani folk music has a warmth that makes people feel at home. Dhola Ji carries that spirit, and it means a lot to be part of a song that celebrates it on this scale. I would love to hear it at family gatherings and weddings, with people singing along and making it their own.”

After the successful release of ‘Suniyo Zara,' Zee Music Company has unveiled ‘Dhola Ji’, the second song from Sunny Deol-starrer ‘SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, and Swaroop Khan, the song is inspired by Rajasthan's folk music and blends traditional sounds with modern music. Featuring Siddharth Sharma and Vriti Vaghani, the music video brings together different singing styles to celebrate India's rich musical culture.

Dhola Ji’ from “SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak” is now available on Zee Music Company's official YouTube channel. Presented by Kamal Mukut and M M Moviez, “SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak” is directed by M. Padmakumar and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, and Lokesh Mukut. The Sunny Deol-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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