Javed Akhtar shares a heartwarming moment with daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar at Wimbledon

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Lyricist Javed Akhtar shared a heartwarming moment with his daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar at Wimbledon.

On Wednesday, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle and posted images from the family’s outing at the tennis tournament 2026. For the caption, she simply wrote, “The #Akhtars at #Wimbledon finals.”

The first picture featured Javed Akhtar posing alongside his daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar, who was seen placing her hand affectionately on his arm as they smiled for the camera. The warm gesture reflected their close bond. The next candid shot featured Farhan Akhtar clicking his selfie while posing with Shibani. The couple coordinated in white outfits.

Notably, the ‘Naam Shabana’ actress was quick to take note of Shabana’s post as she commented, “Best time ever.”

Shibani also shared several pictures featuring herself with Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. She also posted solo images capturing moments from the tournament. Alongside them, she wrote, “Third wheeling the father- son tradition and having the time of my life! Wimbledon 2026 you were incredible! Memories locked in for a lifetime with @jaduakhtar @faroutakhtar Heart is full.”

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar is the stepson of veteran actress Shabana Azmi. His father, celebrated lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, married Shabana Azmi in 1984 after separating from Farhan’s mother, screenwriter Honey Irani. Despite the family dynamics, Shabana Azmi has always shared a close and affectionate bond with Farhan and his sister Zoya Akhtar.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been adding star power to Wimbledon 2026 with their stylish appearances at the prestigious tennis tournament. Among them, Ananya Panday attended the Wimbledon Men’s Singles semi-finals and was spotted at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London.

Priyanka Chopra also turned heads with her elegant all-white ensemble and made a special appearance in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the eleventh day of the tournament.

--IANS

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