Jason Statham’s high-octane action thriller ‘Mutiny’ to hit Indian screens on August 21

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Statham’s upcoming high-octane action thriller ‘Mutiny’, directed by Jean-Francois Richet, is all set to release in India on August 21.

The film follows a man who is thrust into a dangerous conspiracy after being framed for a crime he didn't commit. As he races against time to uncover the truth, he must outwit powerful enemies and fight for survival in a relentless battle where every move could be his last.

It also stars Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong. PVR INOX Pictures presents Mutiny, arriving in cinemas nationwide on 21st August.

Talking about Statham, he is known for his tough, gritty, or violent characters in action thriller films, and has been credited for leading the resurgence of action films during the 2000s and 2010s.

Statham began practising Chinese martial arts, kickboxing, and karate in his youth while working at local market stalls. He is also an avid footballer and diver.

Statham’s work includes Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. He went on to play supporting roles in the American action films Turn It Up, Ghosts of Mars and The One.

In the Transporter film series, he was seen playing the title role, which skyrocketed his status as an action star. In 2003, he appeared in the ensemble heist action film The Italian Job.

He went on to star in commercially successful films such as Crank, The Bank Job, The Mechanic, Homefront, Mechanic: Resurrection, The Meg, Wrath of Man, Meg 2: The Trench, and The Beekeeper, among others.

Statham has also starred as Lee Christmas in the ensemble action film series The Expendables.

The Hollywood star was last seen in Shelter, an action thriller film starring Statham as a former British government assassin living in isolation off the coast of Scotland who is forced back into violent confrontation with his past while protecting a young girl from the agency determined to eliminate him.

--IANS

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