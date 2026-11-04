Janhvi Kapoor is still numb from cold but all warm and fuzzy from what she shot

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in ‘Peddi’, has shared glimpses from her recent shoot at an undisclosed location.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her shoot for a project against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. While the actress didn’t disclose the location, the terrain seems to be of the outer Himalayas considering less vegetation, and persistent snow in the mountains.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she urged her followers to pinch her to bring back to reality.

She wrote, “Pinch me. No but really you could pinch me as hard as u want and I wouldn’t feel a thing because I’m still numb from the cold but all warm and fuzzy from what we shot”.

Earlier, the actress Janhvi Kapoor recreated her late mother Sridevi's iconic look from her 1986 fantasy drama 'Nagina' for Halloween this year. With Janhvi as Sridevi, Orry stepped into the shoes of late Rishi Kapoor.

From the poster to a couple of glimpses from the shoot diaries, they perfectly recaptured some old memories from 'Nagina'.

Expressing her excitement, the 'Peddi' actress wrote on her Insta handle, "Happy Halloweeeeeny (Ghost emoji) had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr (Snake, white heart and sparkles emoticons) (sic)”.

"So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they’re spooky, sometimes they’re funny, and sometimes it’s a tribute. And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! (Teary eyes and white heart emoji) Got a little help from (Shushing Face, Winking Face and lipstick emojis) for the lewk”, she added.

Her sister Kushi Kapoor took to the comments section, and wrote, "You have won Halloween”.

--IANS

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