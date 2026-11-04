November 04, 2026 8:52 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff wishes Tabu 'happiness always' on her 55th birthday

Jackie Shroff wishes Tabu 'happiness always' on her 55th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff extended a special birthday wish to actress Tabu as she turned a year older on November 4.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a picture featuring Tabu and himself sitting alongside each other at an event. He kept his birthday wish short and sweet, and wrote, ‘Happiness Always’.

The picture features Tabu dressed in an elegant silver outfit seated with Jackie Shroff. The picture captures the two actors seated next to each other.

Adding a nostalgic musical touch to his birthday wish, Jackie used 'Boondon Se Baatein', sung by Sujata Trivedi, as the background score.

The song is from Tabu's 1999 film 'Thakshak', directed by Govind Nihalani, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Rahul Bose.

Professionally, Jackie Shroff and Tabu have shared screen space in two films, '2001: Do Hazaar Ek' and 'Kohram'. In '2001: Do Hazaar Ek', directed by Raj N. Sippy, Jackie played Inspector Anil Sharma, while Tabu essayed the character of Billu.

On the personal front, Tabu was born as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, and is the younger sister of actress Farah Naaz.

She made her acting debut as a teenager in Dev Anand's 'Hum Naujawan', while her Hindi film debut as a leading actress came with 'Pehla Pehla Pyar'.

It was 'Vijaypath' in 1994, opposite Ajay Devgn. Tabu went on to deliver many memorable performances in films such as 'Maachis', 'Virasat', 'Hu Tu Tu', 'Astitva', 'Chandni Bar', 'Maqbool', 'The Namesake' and 'Cheeni Kum'.

Her other notable films include 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew', 'Haider’, 'Andhadhun’.

Tabu has also been part of international projects, including Mira Nair's 'The Namesake' and Ang Lee's 'Life of Pi'. Over the years, she has won two National Film Awards for Best Actress and has been honoured with the Padma Shri in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema.

–IANS

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