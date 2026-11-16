IWL 2026/27: Sibani’s winner lifts NITA Football Academy to 2-1 win over BBFS Garhwal United FC

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) Sibani Nongmeikapam netted the decider as NITA Football Academy came from behind to beat BBFS Garhwal United FC 2-1 in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2026/27 at the Kalyani Stadium near Kolkata on Monday.

Lhingdeikim Kipgen scored inside 28 seconds, the tournament’s fastest goal so far, but an own goal from Ernestina Tetteh levelled early in the second half, and Sibani Nongmeikapam struck the winner in the 66th minute.

Kipgen’s goal was set up by left winger Deepika. Goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu saved NITA Football Academy’s first free-kick from a long distance around the 10th minute.

In the 15th minute of the game, Esther Tingjoukim (Haokip) hit a long-range free-kick that nearly struck the crossbar, with NITA Football Academy’s goalkeeper Mona narrowly missing a fingertip touch. Kipgen, usually a right-sided player, starred by using both wings and delivered excellent balls into the penalty box.

NITA Football Academy grew into the game after the 30th minute, regrouping in midfield till half-time by creating shots on target via counter-attacks, transitions and switches. Left winger Neha delivered brilliant balls into the penalty box, with Bhumika Devi, Sibani and left-back Viksit Bara also impressing. NITA Football Academy had more possession and touches but trailed 1-0 at half-time.

NITA Football Academy levelled almost straight after the restart in the 47th minute, when a long free-kick from Joyce Asamoah was turned into her own net by BBFS Garhwal United FC’s Ernestina Tetteh. Jamu saved an acrobatic effort from Kadidja Ibrahim Teme in the 57th. Monisha Singha replaced Deepika Pal (59th minute), and Ritu Badaik replaced Thounaojam Kritina Devi for NITA (61st minute).

In the 65th minute, Neha’s ball into the box took a ricochet and fell for Sibani, who scored and celebrated with a cartwheel.

BBFS Garhwal United FC brought on Ruby Thiemlalnei (Gangte) for Shruti Kumari (69th minute), then Nidhi for Elizabeth Danso and Anita Dungdung for the lone goal scorer Kipgen (87th minute). NITA Football Academy captain Cindy Remruatpuii Colney almost made it 3-1 in the 82nd minute.

The IWL 2026/27 action continues on Tuesday with Juba Sangha FC facing HOPS FC at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata, from 7 pm onwards.

--IANS

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