West Indies to host India for T20Is in the USA or Canada next year: Report

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The Indian men's cricket team is likely to get a chance to play in Los Angeles, a year before the 2028 Olympics, when it takes on the West Indies in two T20 matches in the USA and Canada in July next year, a report claimed on Monday.

Besides Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Toronto are among the possible venues, as Cricket West Indies, the only Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the region, deepens its footprint in North America.

The series, hosted by Cricket West Indies, is proposed as part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2027-31, which is currently being finalised, ESPNCricinfo said in a report.

The Full Members were ironing out details at the ICC's quarterly meetings that were just held in Bali. West Indies will start the next cycle by hosting India in July for an all-format tour likely to consist of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

Two of the T20Is are set to be played in North America, with both matches to be held at the same venue. Washington D.C., and Toronto loom as the frontrunners, although Pomona - cricket's venue at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - and Lauderhill, Florida, are also in the mix. The West Indies have regularly hosted games at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill over the past decade, the report said.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) has strengthened its relationship with Cricket Canada through the GT20 Canada, underlined by the tournament's recently-completed season entirely held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines," the report said.

West Indies playing matches at the Oakland Coliseum, which has hosted MLC games over the past two seasons, and in Vancouver could also be on the cards in the future.

"It is really part of our strategy to expand in North America. I think that is critical for us and for cricket," CWI chair Kishore Shallow was quoted as saying by Cricinfo. "There obviously has been investment over the years from the ICC into the US, with the T20 World Cup played there and the Olympics coming.

"I think it's necessary for us, and certainly Cricket West Indies has a major role to play in expanding and capitalising on the U.S. and North American market, where there is a significant Caribbean and Indian diaspora.

"So that's why we are having discussions over hosting matches there. Hopefully the ICC can also help cement that market because it's significant for the development of the sport," he added.

The India T20Is in 2027 are part of that strategy.

There are currently no plans for West Indies to host a historic Test match in North America, with the focus on white-ball cricket, mainly T20Is for now. West Indies do have several Test engagements earmarked in the next FTP, with series expected to be mostly two- or three-match contests, the report said.

The highlight of the FTP cycle will be their Test tour of the UK in 2028, where one of the matches will be at Lord's to honour the 100th anniversary of the first-ever Test match between West Indies and England. West Indies lost to England by an innings and 58 runs at Lord's in June 1928.

--IANS

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