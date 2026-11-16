November 17, 2026 1:18 AM हिंदी

Ben Affleck lauds Robert Pattinson for his performance in ‘The Odyssey’

Ben Affleck lauds Robert Pattinson for his performance in ‘The Odyssey’

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Ben Affleck was quite impressed with Robert Pattinson's performance in ‘The Odyssey’. He compared the actor’s performance to "watching a guy run into an avalanche”.

The film's protagonist Matt Damon has shared his longtime friend’s thoughts on Sir Christopher Nolan's epic and revealed the actor-director thought Pattinson stole the show in his role as Antinous, one of the suitors wooing Odysseus' wife Penelope.

Matt Damon recently attended a panel event in Los Angeles, and said, "Ben Affleck probably talked to me for 20 minutes about just Rob after he saw the movie. When they talk about a brave performance, Ben goes, 'You had the benefit of all of the might and power of Christopher Nolan storytelling at your back' and I went, 'Yeah' and he goes, 'Rob had all of the weight and heft and power of Christopher Nolan's storytelling coming down on him. And the way he did it, it was like watching a guy run into an avalanche”.

He further mentioned, “Any moment that he could be more cowardly, more hateable, you could see his wheels turning. ‘How could I make this even worse for myself?’ And it was so fun to watch because he’s such a dynamic actor and so interesting”.

The Martian star took part in the question-and-answer session along with his fellow cast members Tom Holland, John Leguizamo, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel and Elliot Page, and Himesh was full of praise for Damon in his role as Odysseus and explained it felt like he was a real leader during the tough shoot.

Recalling the scenes filmed at sea, Himesh explained, "A bunch of the guys on the boat, they were starting to like the flag, and Matt turned around to us and he said, 'I know this is hard, but how many actors are in SAG? Every single one of them would die to be where you are right now’. And we were like, 'Well, we can’t argue with that’. I mean, that’s completely true. Shut up, get on with it”.

--IANS

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