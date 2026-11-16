India re-elected to ITU Council at Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha

Geneva, Nov 16 (IANS) India has been re-elected to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the next term at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha, the state capital of Qatar, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva said.

“India re-elected to the ITU Council for the next term at ITUPP26 in Doha, Qatar. This renewed mandate reflects the trust and confidence of the international community in India’s continued contribution to global telecommunications and ICT development," the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva said on social media platform X.

Reaffirming India's commitment to a connected digital future, the Mission said, "India remains committed to working with all Member States towards a connected, inclusive, secure and sustainable digital future for everyone."

On October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's telecom sector has evolved beyond networks, spectrum and internet speeds, with mobile connectivity emerging as a key enabler of governance and access to public services.

Addressing the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, PM Modi added that mobile phones had transformed over the past decade from conventional communication devices into important tools for delivering governance.

"Mobile phone has become a tool of good governance," he had said.

Recalling the evolution of IMC, PM Modi added that the event had played an important role in India's telecom journey, from the launch of 5G in 2022 to the country's hosting of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2024.

The Prime Minister cited the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic to underline the importance of India's digital ecosystem, saying offices, banks and educational institutions were able to continue functioning even when activities in several parts of the world had come to a standstill.

In October 2024, as the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA 2024) concluded in New Delhi, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said the country has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of global telecommunications.

"Through its proactive engagement, India successfully proposed groundbreaking resolutions and contributed to the modification of existing ones, receiving widespread endorsement from member nations," Scindia had said.

"India is ready to play its part in this shared journey, and we will champion international collaboration and actively contribute to the development of global standards," he had added.

--IANS

ksk/khz