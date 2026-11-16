Berenguer eyes new Athletic Bilbao deal, praises Terzic's impact on team

Madrid, Nov 16 (IANS) Athletic Bilbao winger Alex Berenguer is in his seventh season with the club since joining from Torino, and with the 31-year-old's current contract due to expire at the end of the season, he is already looking to the future.

"This is my seventh season - let's see if there are more," he said in an interview with TeleBilbao, adding that he would be delighted to continue playing at the San Mamés Stadium.

"I'm very comfortable here. I'm still only 31 years old, and I have four or five years of football left in me," said Berenguer, adding that he would soon begin talks over a new contract.

Athletic Bilbao went into the current international break in seventh place in La Liga as the team adapts to the aggressive style of new coach Edin Terzic. Berenguer believes the change has been positive after four seasons with Ernesto Valverde at the helm, reports Xinhua.

"The team has a different energy and a different spark. With the coaching change, everyone wants to earn their place. The momentum is good, and we have to keep improving," commented Berenguer.

"He really likes intensity - pressing, as he calls it. It's similar to what we did with Ernesto, where winning the ball back was the most important thing.

"Tactically, we've changed a few things: building out from the back and having very wide full-backs and wingers. He (Terzic) hasn't changed our playing system much, but we have a different energy," he added.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao forward Gorka Guruzeta is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday's 0-0 draw away to Valencia.

The 30-year-old came on as a second-half substitute and had been on the pitch for just over a minute when he pulled up after appearing to catch his foot in the turf at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.

Athletic Bilbao coach Edin Terzic said at the post-match press conference that the injury "doesn't look good," and the club has now confirmed the worst fears.

Although Guruzeta had yet to score this season, he was Athletic's top scorer in the 2025-26 campaign, netting 10 goals in 35 La Liga appearances and a further five in seven Champions League matches.

His injury leaves Inaki Williams and Maroan Sannadi as the main specialist strikers in the Basque side's first-team squad, with Sannadi having only returned to fitness this summer after missing a large part of last season with a knee problem.

--IANS

bsk/