Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently shared a glimpse of a hands-on experience from her life in Goa.

The actress showed herself harvesting fresh honey from a honeycomb found on a tree in her backyard.

In the video shared on her social media account, Sameera Reddy is seen surprised upon spotting a honeycomb attached to a branch in her backyard.

In the next glimpse from the video, she is seen carefully using a knife to cut into it, allowing the fresh honey to ooze out. The video shows her collecting the honey directly from the comb.

The video was accompanied by a simple caption in which she reflected on how her understanding of happiness and success has changed overtheyears. She wrote, "I used to equate happiness with success . But Today I equate success with happiness #goa #nature #honey #happiness.”

Sameera Reddy has been living in Goa with her husband, businessman Akshai Varde, and their two children. The family moved to Goa in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What she said began as a short break from Mumbai, eventually became a permanent move. The actress had stated that she came to Goa for what was initially planned as a 10-day stay and decided within a day that she did not want to leave.

Over the years, she has spoken about adapting to a slower pace of life in Goa and becoming more connected with nature. Her family home in North Goa, in the videos she shares on social media, has fruit-bearing trees and a vegetable garden.

On the professional front, Sameera Reddy made her acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002 and went on to work in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. Her filmography includes Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi No. 9211, Race, De Dana Dan and Vaaranam Aayiram, among others.

She married Akshai Varde in 2014 and has two children, Hans and Naayra.

--IANS

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