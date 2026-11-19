Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Kiran Kumar remembered his late father and legendary actor Jeevan on International Men's Day.

Sharing a throwback picture of the two, he described him as the man who taught him everything he knows about being a man.

Kiran shared a monochrome picture featuring himself alongside his father. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen posing together, with Jeevan dressed in traditional attire and Kiran sporting a printed shirt and trousers.

Sharing the picture, Kiran wrote, “All the world’s a stage, and he owned every inch of it. Here’s to the original that taught me everything I know about being a man. #InternationalMensDay”

For the uninitiated, Jeevan was known as one of Hindi cinema's best-known character actors and villains. Born as Omkar Nath Dhar on October 24, 1915, in Srinagar, Jeevan entered the film industry in the 1930s and went on to build a career spanning more than five decades. He died on June 10, 1987, at the age of 71.

Throughout Jeevan's career, he was popular for his ability to move between mythological, comic and negative characters. He became particularly famous for playing Narad Muni, a character he portrayed dozens of times, particularly from the 1950s and 1960s.

Films such as Har Har Mahadev, Jai Mahalaxmi Maa, Har Har Ganga and Gopal Krishna featured him in the role. At the same time, he established a completely different screen image as a villain.

Jeevan was prominent during the 1960s and 1970s, when he appeared alongside leading actors of the period. His filmography included Kanoon, Kohinoor, Waqt, Johny Mera Naam, Dharmatma, Dharam Veer and Amar Akbar Anthony, among many others.

One of his most remembered later performances was as Robert in Manmohan Desai's Amar Akbar Anthony in 1977. The film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles, became one of the biggest hits of its time. Jeevan also was popular for his distinctive voice, expressive eyes, mannerisms and particular style of dialogue delivery.

Talking about Kiran Kumar, meanwhile, followed his father's footsteps and established his own career in Hindi, Gujarati and Bhojpuri cinema as well as television. Born Deepak Dhar on October 20, 1953, he began acting at a young age and later became known for playing both negative and positive characters.

He gained particular recognition for his negative roles, including Lothiya Pathan in the 1988 film Tezaab and Ranveer Singh in Khuda Gawah in 1992.

He also appeared in films such as Vishwatma, Baaghi, Do Matwale, LOC: Kargil and Brothers.

He has also played positive and supporting characters on television and in films, including a loving grandfather in Woh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai.

–IANS

rd/