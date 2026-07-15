Ishita Dutta says Vatsal Sheth became ‘my hero’ after saving her from an on-set fatal accident

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have opened up about their love story and revealed that theirs was not a case of love at first sight, but a friendship that blossomed into romance after a life-threatening incident on the sets of their show in Lucknow.

Vatsal shared a video on Instagram, where the husband and wife duo are seen sitting on a couch and discussing their love story. Recalling the moment, they shared how Vatsal's quick thinking saved Ishita from a dangerous accident during a song shoot.

Ishita and Vatsal first shared that theirs was not a “love at first sight” kind of romance.

Vatsal shared: “It didn't happen with us. Love at first sight, actually, I didn't believe in love. She knows.”

To which Ishita replied: “I never thought this is going to happen. But actually, our story started when we were shooting. Not love story, our friendship started there.”

Vatsal then asked Ishita to share how he proposed to her.

“Ishita: How did we propose? Let's tell the story before the proposal. Our friendship started in Lucknow, where we were shooting for a song sequence. I was about to fall from the first floor and only you came and saved me.”

Vatsal shared that it was a very dangerous situation.

“Ishita was on the first level, we were shooting a song sequence. And her sari was flying. The sequence got over, the director said cut. And while the sari was flying, there were storm fans below. So the sari got stuck and we all were at ease because it got cut.”

“And she was alone upstairs. And suddenly her sari got stuck in the storm fan. And the storm fan was also pulling her.”

He shared that she was standing at the ledge.

Ishita replied: “It all happened in like a second. When I was about to fall, he saw what was happening. And he had the presence of mind to just go and pick up the fan. And the fan was really heavy. It was a very heavy fan.”

Vatsal chimed in: “But the instinct was that I picked up the fan. I don't know how I picked it up. But I picked up the fan so that it wouldn't fall. And as soon as I picked it up, she was at ease. And everyone saw my spot, makeup, everyone saw it. Everyone ran and picked up the storm fan. And cut her sari.”

He quipped: “And I became a hero.”

To which Ishita concluded by saying: “My hero. Well, that's how our friendship started. And unfortunately, the show ended very soon. But our love story started from there.”

The video was captioned: “Hamari Love Story.”

Ishita met actor Vatsal Sheth on the sets of their show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar in 2016. They got married in 2017. In March 2023, the couple announced their pregnancy and had a baby boy in 2023. The couple had a baby girl in 2025.

--IANS

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