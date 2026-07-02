INS Sudarshini heads for New York to participate in SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston

Washington, July 1 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sudarshini on Wednesday departed for New York to participate in the SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events, reaffirming India’s commitment to maritime partnership and reflecting its enduring seafaring heritage.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said, "Next stop New York!' Lokayan26 - Strengthening Maritime Ties. Carrying forward the timeless spirit of seafaring and India's rich maritime heritage, INS Sudarshini set course towards New York to participate in the SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events reaffirming India's enduring commitment to maritime friendship, cooperation, goodwill, and mutual trust among nations."

Earlier, INS Sudarshini undertook a series of high-level engagements, including hosting Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Aruna Miller, during its port call at Baltimore. The crew also participated in the Baltimore City Parade.

“Forging Maritime Bonds Across the Atlantic. During her port call at Baltimore, Indian Navy's Tall Ship INS Sudarshini undertook a series of high-level engagements, including hosting Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the USA and Aruna Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. The crew participated in the Baltimore City Parade as part of Sail250 Maryland,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship arrived at the Port of Baltimore, underscoring India's rich maritime heritage as well as the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Indian and US navies.

As part of its landmark transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26, the vessel reached Baltimore on June 26 after sailing from Norfolk, Virginia. The passage included a transit through the historic Chesapeake and Delaware (C&D) Canal, beneath major mid-Atlantic bridges.

INS Sudarshini participated in Sail250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from June 19 to 23, joining tall ships from across the world and representing India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade.

"Having sailed over 13,000 nautical miles in five months from Kochi to Norfolk, the transoceanic voyage stands as a testament to India's seafaring traditions and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, fostering friendship, cooperation, and mutual trust across the oceans," the Defence Ministry noted.

--IANS

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