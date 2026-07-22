Courteney Cox on helming ‘Evil Genius’: Dreams can come true

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Courteney Cox says perseverance pays off, sharing that her long-cherished dream of directing “Evil Genius” has finally become a reality.

Cox took to Instagram, where she expressed gratitude after the film's selection at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“When you really believe in something… don’t ever give up. Dreams can come true

Thank you @tiff_net,” she wrote as the caption.

Evil Genius is an independent crime thriller film, based on the true-crime documentary series of the same name by Barbara Schroeder and Trey Borzillieri.

The film stars Patricia Arquette and David Harbour with Michael Chernus, Garret Dillahunt, Danielle Macdonald, Tom McCarthy, Gregory Alan Williams, Ryan Eggold, Owen Teague and Harlow Jane in supporting roles.

The film will tell the story of the death of Brian Wells, a high-profile 2003 incident often referred to as the "collar bomb" or "pizza bomber" case. The FBI investigation into his death uncovered a complex plot described as "one of the most complicated and bizarre crimes in the annals of the FBI".

Cox rose to international prominence by playing Monica Geller in the sitcom Friends and Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream.

Her accolades include a Screen Actors Guild Award, nominations for two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cox had a recurring role in the sitcom Family Ties, and starred in the drama series Dirt, the sitcom Cougar Town, and the Starz horror comedy series Shining Vale.

Her film credits include the action fantasy Masters of the Universe, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Barnyard, Bedtime Stories and Mothers and Daughters. She has directed TalhotBlond, Just Before I Go and Celebrity Name Game.

--IANS

dc/