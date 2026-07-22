Camilla Cabello reveals she lost her voice at FIFA World Cup games

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Singer Camila Cabello has revealed that her passion for football came at a cost during the FIFA World Cup.

Cabello shared a string of images on Instagram of her enjoying the matches and from a recording studio. She admitted to losing her voice while cheering before returning to the studio to work on her new album the very next day.

“Losing my voice at World Cup games then figuring out how tf I’m gonna sing the next day to write my album cuz life is about balance,” she wrote as the caption.

Spain was named as the World Champion in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026.

Substitute Ferran Torres turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams’ headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain’s second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.

The triumph capped a remarkable tournament for Spain, who went unbeaten throughout the competition and added a second World Cup crown to their historic 2010 success. Argentina, champions in Qatar four years ago, fell agonisingly short in their bid to retain football’s biggest prize.

Cabello rose to prominence as a member of the girl group, Fifth Harmony, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. While in the group, Cabello established herself as a solo artist with collaborative singles "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Bad Things", the latter making number four on the US Billboard Hot 100. She left Fifth Harmony in late 2016.

--IANS

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