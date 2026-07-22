EAM Jaishankar meets Philippine counterpart Lazaro, discusses Indo-Pacific developments

Manila, July 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Philippines counterpart Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro in Manila, where both leaders discussed ways to advance the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and reviewed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific.

Sharing the details of the meeting on his social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet FM Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro of Philippines today in Manila. A good discussion on further strengthening our Strategic Partnership, focusing on trade & investment, education, defence & security, maritime cooperation, capacity building, and development cooperation."

"Also discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Following the meeting, Lazaro took to X and said the two leaders held a "productive discussion" on the Philippines-India Strategic Partnership, reaffirming their commitment to the "continued strengthening of various areas of cooperation, including financial technology, trade and investment, higher education, pharmaceuticals, defence, maritime security, and critical infrastructure".

This meeting comes against the backdrop of a recent confrontation between the Philippines and China in the Indo-Pacific.

According to the Philippines, China resorted to "dangerous and aggressive actions" against its navy personnel at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on July 20.

For India, developments in the South China Sea carry strategic significance. A large share of India's trade passes through the broader Indo-Pacific sea lanes, and New Delhi has consistently called for freedom of navigation, unimpeded commerce and the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes in accordance with international law.

Recently, India, while emphasising the importance of freedom of navigation, overflight and lawful maritime commerce in accordance with international law, reiterated that disputes in the South China Sea must be resolved peacefully under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Twelve countries, led by the United States and including key Indo-Pacific partners, have reaffirmed their commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and defended the rules-based international order, marking the 10th anniversary of the landmark 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling that rejected China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.

In a joint statement, the governments of the United States, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, the Philippines, Romania, Slovenia and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their "unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and rules-based, anchored in international law."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar, while delivering his opening remarks at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila, reaffirmed India's longstanding commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, noting that New Delhi and ASEAN have consistently worked together for the welfare and prosperity of the wider Indo-Pacific region.

"For India, ASEAN centrality is a key principle. One example of the manner in which that working is the way in which the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific meshes with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. There are many other domains and examples reflected in activities, numbers and policies. This is a world in transition, and India and ASEAN, who account for 2 billion, must navigate it together if it is to remain safe and steady," he noted.

--IANS

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