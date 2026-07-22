Singer Akasa Singh calls for accountability over student protests: You can side with humanity

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Known for belting out hip-swaying numbers such as Naagin, Aithey Aa and Thug Ranjha, singer Akasa Singh has spoken out in support of students protesting for their rights, urging people to rise above political divides and stand with humanity.

Akasa, who accompanied actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta at the Mumbai student protest in Shivaji Park, called for accountability and dialogue, while condemning violence against peaceful protesters, and added that no student should feel driven to take their own life due to a lack of justice.

She wrote a poetry in Hindi: “‘Kuch bolke bhi kya hi ho jayega Kuch nahi bolke kya ho gaya woh dekh rahe hain. Ab kuch bolkar bhi dekh hi lete hain.’’

The singer then added: “The students and the future kids of our country deserve accountability and a dialogue. Forget the right the left the propaganda the religion. You don’t have to side with a certain party, but you can side with humanity?”

“You can agree that young students shouldn’t have ending their lives as their only option left? That the youth of our nation protesting PEACEFULLY asking for their BASIC RIGHT should NOT be brutally ASSAULTED? Please?”

On Monday, violent clashes erupted as thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar, drew students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the education system. Delhi Police have assured a thorough investigation into the violence.

Akasa debuted with "Kheech Meri Photo" from the 2016 Hindi film Sanam Teri Kasam. Her debut pop single "Thug Ranjha" was her breakthrough."'Thug Ranjha' is most viewed Indian video worldwide".

In 2021, she participated in Bigg Boss 15. Between 2024 and 2026, Akasa expanded her discography with several high-profile film songs and independent projects. In 2024, she featured on the track "Not Funny" from the film Madgaon Express and performed "Daavudi" for the multilingual blockbuster Devara: Part 1 alongside Nakash Aziz.

Her 2025 releases included "Panwadi" from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, "Sikandar Naache" from Sikandar, and "Dhaagena Tinak Dhin" from the soundtrack of Metro... In Dino. She recently released the single "Jab Talak" for the film Cocktail 2

--IANS

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