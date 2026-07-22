'Dejavu' director Arvindh Srinivasan pens note of gratitude as film completes 4 years

Chennai, July 22(IANS)Arvindh Srinivasan, who shot to fame by directing the Tamil investigative thriller 'Dejavu', featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead, on Wednesday penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of the film completing four years.

Taking to his social media timelines, Arvindh Srinivasan wrote, "Four years of #DEJAVU. It's hard to believe that #DEJAVU completed four years today. As a debut director, I could never have imagined the kind of love this film would continue to receive even after all these years. Every time someone tells me they watched it on OTT and enjoyed it, it feels just as special as it did on release day."

He went on to say, "One thing DEJAVU has given me is an identity. Whenever I meet someone new and introduce myself as a filmmaker, many of them recognize the film before they recognize me. That's a blessing I'll always be grateful for. I've experienced this not just in Chennai, but even during my visits to Hyderabad and Mumbai, where people have shared their appreciation for the film. Those conversations remind me that stories can travel farther than we ever imagine."

Stating that almost every meeting he had ended with the question "What's next?" and very often, followed by "Will it be like DEJAVU?", Arvindh said, "I don't see that as pressure. I see it as a responsibility — to keep learning, keep improving, and keep telling stories that connect with people."

He then went on to thank all those associated with the film.

"None of this would have been possible without our producers @WCF2021 and @Pgmediaworks @MuthaiahG, @arulnithitamil br, the entire cast, every technician, every crew member, and above all, the audience who embraced this film and continue to keep it alive. Thank you for making #DEJAVU such an important chapter in my journey. Here's to many more stories," he said.

--IANS

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