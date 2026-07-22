Rakesh Roshan reveals why he follows a strict diet and never skips the gym at 76

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan has opened up about his disciplined fitness routine, and also revealed that at the age of 76, he continues to prioritise regular workouts and a strict diet to stay healthy.

Speaking in a conversation with his daughter Sunaina Roshan, the filmmaker shared that he has become even more committed to fitness as he has grown older.

Talking about ageing and the importance of staying active, Rakesh said, "I feel that as you age, you must train yourself a little more because that keeps you fit and healthy. I've seen people after 65 or 70 whose shoulders bend and whose stomachs protrude."

Praising her father's dedication, Sunaina pointed out how apart from weight training and regular gym sessions, he is also disciplined when it comes to his food habits.

Agreeing with her, Rakesh said that diet plays a bigger role than exercise to maintain good health.

"Exercise, I feel, is only 10% to keep yourself fit. The remaining 90% is the food I have. This is what I started in the last three years, and it has made a lot of change in me. I sleep well, I wake up fresh, and now it has become a routine," he shared.

When asked what he does on days when he doesn't feel like working out, Rakesh admitted that such instances are rare and he motivates himself.

"It's very rare that I don't go to the gym. Even if I'm feeling lazy and don't want to work out, I still step into the gym and do whatever little I can. That warms me up and then I complete my exercise. Showing up is more important than training," he said.

He added, "You have breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Working out should also become a part of your routine. People don't realise that. When they don't, they face health problems and diseases. It's very difficult to fight that. But when you're healthy and fit from within, life becomes much easier.”

Responding to his remarks, Sunaina revealed that adopting a healthier lifestyle had helped her reverse her Grade 3 fatty liver. "When I started training and eating healthy, I actually reversed my Grade 1 fatty liver. So I totally understand what that means," she said.

For the uninitiated, Rakesh Roshan had earlier battled throat cancer in 2019 and emerged victorious.

Ever since then, the actor became even more health focused and disciplined.

–IANS

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