Amaal Mallik claims ‘rival elements’ in film industry are running ‘paid PR’ against his new track ‘Yeh Awarapan’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has claimed that “rival elements” from the film industry are allegedly running a “paid PR” campaign against his song “Yeh Awarapan” to influence its reception among listeners.

The musician shared his thoughts on social media, stating that genuine audience love matters more than numbers and external narratives. In his recent note on Instagram, Amaal expressed gratitude for the response to the melody, saying that every song needs time to connect with listeners and find a place in their hearts. He also urged people to experience music emotionally rather than judging it through comparisons or numbers.

He wrote, “Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience. There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don’t want the film or soundtrack to do well. My answer to all of them is simple ‘Please save your funds for your next films, who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie but if you don’t save some of it, you won’t be able to save your own films.”

The ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestant added, “FYI - Awarapan 1 ke all songs were popoular indie pop songs and they were licensed by @VisheshB7 @VisheshFilms recreated, redesigned and re-imagined to fit Bollywood by the legend Pritam Da. Then came the movie #Awarapan which failed but became a cult for our generation. The album is not an original soundtrack but it’s a bouquet of wonderful recreations of songs like #TohPhirAao #TeraMeraRishta #MaulaMaula (traditional track), which belong to Mustafa Zahid & Rafaqat Ali Khan respectively .#Mahiya originally belongs to Annie.

Amaal Mallik also clarified that neither he nor the makers intended to recreate or overshadow the legacy of the original “Awarapan” soundtrack.

“So that ends the debate of it being an original album, it’s well adapted by #Pritam and that’s the whole truth...Anyway, comparison is the killer of all happiness. We can’t do what #MustafaZahid did, and we don’t even wish to touch his legacy and spoil it. Before you judge mine or any musician’s work, from this film or any film, ek baar aankh bandh karke woh insaan ka gaana dil se suno, then if you have the ability to sit with yourself for a bit and make an opinion then do so....Music is to be heard, felt and eventually accepted or rejected, not judged....but public ko haq hai judge karne ka, unka opinion sar aankhon par.”

Amaal Mallik concluded by writing, “Paid PR se woh log darte hai jinko kabhi audience ka pyaar mila hi nahi....Mujhe toh dil mein bithaaya hai jantaa ne Dimaag numbers ke peeche bhaag raha hai sab ka aaj kal, woh toh jhakk maarke aayenge....Woh musician, Woh Gaana, Woh Effort, Woh Log Wapas Nahi Aate.Be kind....If you feel the pain in #YehAwarapan don’t worry about anything else dear listeners. Go heal your heart.” (“People who have never received the love of the audience are the ones who fear paid PR. I have been placed in the hearts of people by the public. Everyone is chasing numbers these days, but they will eventually come around. The musician, the song, the effort, and those people will never come back again. Be kind. If you can feel the pain in #YehAwarapan, don’t worry about anything else, dear listeners. Go heal your heart.”)

Recently, the makers of Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Awarapan 2” released a new track titled “Yeh Awarapan.” The song is composed by Amaal Mallik, written by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Arijit Singh. The title track of “Awarapan 2” marks Arijit Singh’s comeback after a brief break from the music.

--IANS

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