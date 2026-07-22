CWG 2026: All you need to know; Telecast, live streaming, venues

Glasgow, July 22 (IANS) A galaxy of sporting stars, including Olympians and world champions, gathers in Glasgow for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, starting from July 23 and running till August 2. Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will headline the Indian contingent.

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will feature just 10 sports, nine fewer than at Birmingham 2022, and six incredible Para sports with competitions spread across four venues within an eight-mile corridor: Scotstoun Stadium, Scottish Event Campus (SEC), the Glasgow International Arena and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Athletics & para-athletics, swimming & para-swimming, 3x3 basketball & 3x3 wheelchair basketball, track cycling & para-track cycling, weightlifting and para-powerlifting, bowls & para-bowls, artistic gymnastics, netball, boxing and judo make up the schedule for Glasgow 2026.

India won 61 medals at the last Commonwealth Games. In Glasgow, the nation sent a 125-member contingent, including para-athletics.

India’s athletics squad will be the big draw in Glasgow and will be led by javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion. The team also includes several national record holders and major international medallists like Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur and Murali Sreeshankar, among others.

India's campaign for the Commonwealth Games 2026 begins on Thursday (July 23) with Lawn Bowls, an event that earned the country one gold and one silver medal in the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Australia topped the Birmingham 2022 medal table with 179 medals, including 67 golds. Team England was just three behind on 176. Team Scotland won 51 medals with 13 golds. They and other powerhouses Canada, India and New Zealand are all likely to contend for major honours again.

CWG 2026 venues

Scotstoun Stadium – Athletics and Para Athletics

SEC Centre – Boxing, Bowls, Para Bowls, Judo, 3x3 Basketball and Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball

SEC Armadillo – Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

OVO Hydro – Netball

Tollcross International Swimming Centre – Swimming and Para Swimming

Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena – Track Cycling, Para Track Cycling and Artistic Gymnastics

Commonwealth Games 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan (DD National) in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

--IANS

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