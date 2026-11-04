Indo-German Energy Forum's next chapter to focus on green hydrogen, future energy value chains

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) As the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF) completed 20 years of bilateral energy cooperation, German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said on Wednesday that the most exciting phase of the partnership still lies ahead, with India and Germany set to deepen collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and future-ready industrial value chains.

The anniversary event in the national capital also highlighted green hydrogen as a key pillar of the next phase of Indo-German energy cooperation.

Held under the theme, "Indo-German Energy Forum – Navigating from Past to Present, with Optimism for the Future", the event highlighted the forum's role in advancing collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, grid integration and green hydrogen since its establishment in 2006.

The IGEF is jointly anchored by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) and India's Ministry of Power. Its work is guided by five thematic subgroups focusing on thermal power plant flexibilisation, renewable energy, energy efficiency, green energy financing and grid integration, and green hydrogen.

The platform brings together government agencies, industry players, financial institutions, research organisations and think tanks from both countries.

The evening began with a visual presentation tracing key milestones in Indo-German energy cooperation over the past 20 years, followed by a film documenting the forum's journey.

Alexandre Callegaro, Minister Counsellor and Head of the Department for Economic and Global Affairs at the German Embassy, welcomed the guests.

Delivering a special address, Gunther Grathwohl, Head of Division for International Hydrogen Ramp-up and Bilateral Cooperation on Hydrogen Infrastructure at Germany's BMWE.

He said Germany and India were laying the groundwork for large-scale sustainable energy trade through efforts to align regulations, connect industrial clusters and reduce investment risks.

German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck described the IGEF as a "true success story" since its launch by then German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Hannover Trade Fair in 2006.

He said the forum had contributed to integrating renewable energy into India's power system while supporting developments in energy efficiency, battery storage and green hydrogen.

"I believe the most exciting chapters of our energy partnership are still ahead of us. Our ambition is to work with our Indian partners not only to expand renewable energy, but also to build the industries and value chains of the future," Wieck noted.

--IANS

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