Indian Railways posts record October freight loading, passenger traffic rises

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Indian Railways recorded its highest-ever freight loading for October, transporting 145.07 million tonnes of freight during the month, marking an increase of 8.32 per cent from 133.93 million tonnes in October 2025, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement from the Ministry of Railways said the growth was driven by higher movement across several key commodities. Food grain loading increased by 26.3 per cent, domestic coal by 16 per cent, balance other goods by 11 per cent, clinker by 10.4 per cent.

Domestic containers rose 6.3 per cent, iron ore by 5 per cent, mineral oil by 1.9 per cent and finished steel by 0.5 per cent.

Indian Railways stepped up domestic coal transportation to meet the increased requirement of power houses, supplying an average of 469.8 rakes per day during October 2026, compared to 393.2 rakes per day in the corresponding month last year, up 19.5 per cent.

The strong performance in October 2026 builds upon the growth recorded during the first seven months of FY27 (April–October). Indian Railways loaded 978.78 million tonnes of freight, compared to 935.10 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year, up 4.67 per cent during this period.

Passenger mobility also witnessed steady growth during October, as Indian Railways carried 64.72 crore passengers, compared to 63.52 crore passengers during the corresponding month last year.

Indian Railways carried 443.8 crore passengers during April–October 2026, compared to 431.4 crore during the corresponding period last year. The non-suburban segment recorded growth of 4.2 per cent, while the suburban segment registered an increase of 1.7 per cent.

“The growth in freight loading reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to strengthening logistics and supporting India’s economic growth. Through capacity augmentation and improved operational efficiency, Indian Railways continues to enhance its transportation network,” the statement noted.

—IANS

aar/ag