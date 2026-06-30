Indian Pickleball Association unveils new jersey ahead of Pickleball World Cup

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has introduced its official Indian team jersey for the upcoming Pickleball World Cup in Da Nang, Vietnam, later this year.

The unveiling was attended by Aalap Sharma, Director of the Indian Pickleball Association; Ashish Khanna, Co-Founder of PWR; Dilip Mohanty, IPA Team; Nazneen Rehman from the Assam Pickleball Association; Shaleen Jain of the Lucknow Leopards; and Siddhant Jaita, Founder of Picklebay.

In the New Jersey design, blue represents the vast and mighty sea, symbolising the team's strength and resilience. The Leopards on the jersey embody the energy and power that characterise the Indian Pickleball team and honour the support from the Lucknow Leopards. This partnership highlights the franchise's commitment to supporting grassroots and professional pickleball in India. By supporting the national team, the franchise seeks to connect domestic league achievements with international success.

“Indian Pickleball Association is extremely confident about the contingent that is all set to represent the country at the Pickleball World Cup. The junior team that was announced recently is a testament to that ideology, and the results that the team brought at the US Open are just a glimpse into what is possible at the World Cup. Indian Pickleball Association believes in year-round development of the current crop and is constantly scouting players who can perform for the country in the future. We wish the team the best of luck and look forward to a record-breaking World Cup,” said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association.

The junior squad includes Arjun Singh, Aditya Singh, Naomi Amalsadiwala, Dev Shah, Purvansh Patel, Vivaan Patel, Ashritha Raju, and Diya Mattipati. Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh delivered notable performances at the US Open, alongside Panth Thakkar, with Arjun Singh securing a triple crown at the event. The Indian U14 Kids team is led by captain Veer Shah and features Viransh Chopra, Aarin Ballani, Mahika Rathod, Maansi Kartik, and Aashritaa S.

The IPA Selection Committee chose the national squad through a structured process that prioritises performance, including evaluations of past results in IPA-sanctioned events later in the week.

--IANS

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