Indian Americans hail BJP’s victory in Bengal

Washington, May 5 (IANS) Indian American leaders across the United States welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in West Bengal, calling it a “historic mandate” and a turning point for governance, security and development in the state.

Eminent Indian American Dr Bharat Barai described the result as “a great victory for the people of West Bengal”, alleging that the previous regime had “unleashed a mafia kingdom using all resources of state and actively threaten voters with rape, arson, murder; preventing them from voting.”

He further claimed that “her goons taped and blocked voting buttons for BJP candidates on EVM” and said democratic institutions had been undermined “by rein of terror in W Bengal”.

Dr Adapa Prasad, president of Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP-USA), extended “Hearty Congratulations to the people of Bengal and Assam in particular upon BJP’s phenomenal historic victory in Bengal and stupendous victory in Assam.” He added that the party also secured “a great victory in Puducherry and important gains in Keralam while BJP maintaining status quo in Tamilnadu in terms of seats won.”

Prasad said the outcome carried broader implications, stating, “BJP’s Bengal win is very crucial for Bharat’s security. Bengal’s bad days are over.” He added that the state had “endured 50 years of unhindered goondagardi and extortion, violence, infiltration, demographic changes, loss of industry and more.”

Dr Vasudev Patel, general secretary of OFBJP-USA, stressed the strategic importance of the state, saying, “This frontier state of Bharat on the east is important for the security and integrity of the nation.” He said the organisation is planning victory celebrations across the United States.

Cardiologist Dr Indranil Basu-Ray said decades of rule had led to “complete de-industrialization, gross unemployment, increasing poverty, and a lack of basic resources,” along with “an extreme amount crime with a criminal syndicate ruling the streets.”

He said “the BJP sweep in Bengal has come to fruition after over 50 years of patriotic Bengalis' struggle to rank their state among the best in the country.” The moment offers an opportunity “to regain the glory of Bengal and restore its spiritual glory,” nhe added.

“This historic mandate reflects the people’s trust, aspirations, and desire for strong governance, development, and cultural pride,” he said adding that “the end of AITC’s ineffective and inept rule marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bengal.”

Community leader Amitabh Mittalsaid the victory brings renewed hope that Bengal will reclaim its past glory and move toward the growth, prosperity, and progress from which it has been kept away for far too long.” He congratulated “the BJP leadership, karyakartas, supporters, and voters who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible,” and said the mandate should “usher in peace, prosperity, and a brighter future for Bengal.”

--IANS

lkj/rs