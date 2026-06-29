June 29, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

India women seal LA28 Olympic berth; men's team need to finish as Asia's top-ranked T20I side

India women seal LA28 Olympic berth; men's team need to finish as Asia's top-ranked T20I side

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Indian women's cricket team has become one of the first sides to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, while the men's team will have to finish as Asia's highest-ranked side in the ICC Men's T20I rankings by the end of 2026 to secure direct qualification.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed that India, alongside Australia, Great Britain (through England) and South Africa, have booked their places in the women's T20 competition at LA28 after emerging as the highest-placed eligible teams from Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa respectively at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England.

The direct qualification places were capped at one team from each continent. Unlike the men's event, the women's competition does not use ICC rankings to determine the first four qualifiers. Instead, the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup serves as the primary qualification tournament, with the best-performing eligible team from each of the four continents earning an Olympic berth.

Hosts USA will qualify automatically provided they meet the minimum ranking eligibility criteria. If they fail to do so, the additional direct qualification place will be awarded through the ICC Women's T20I rankings, while the sixth and final berth will be decided through the newly introduced ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027.

The men's qualification pathway follows a different route. Four direct Olympic berths will be awarded through the ICC Men's T20I rankings, with the highest-ranked eligible National Olympic Committee (NOC) from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania qualifying automatically.

The rankings as of December 31, 2026, will determine the four continental representatives, meaning India must finish as Asia's highest-ranked eligible side to secure a direct ticket to Los Angeles.

USA are eligible for an automatic host berth subject to meeting the prescribed ranking criteria. Should they fail to satisfy the requirement, the place will be passed to the next-highest-ranked eligible team not yet qualified. The sixth and final spot in the men's competition will also be decided through the ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027.

Cricket will return to the Olympic Games at LA28 after a gap of 128 years, with six teams each competing in the men's and women's T20 events.

--IANS

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