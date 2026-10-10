October 11, 2026 12:10 AM हिंदी

India stands with govt and people of Panama following earthquake: EAM Jaishankar

India stands with Government and people of Panama following earthquake: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that India stands with the Government and people of Panama following the earthquake in the Central American country, and extended his thoughts and prayers to all those injured and affected.

“India stands with the Government and people of Panama following the earthquake. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all those injured and affected, especially the families who have suffered loss and hardship,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X, tagging Panama’s Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Panama, with its epicentre 39 kilometres northwest of Tonosi, a town in Los Santos province, according to a revised report from the University of Panama's Institute of Geosciences.

Strong shaking was felt locally on Friday (local time). Videos shared on social media showed the roof of the Albrook bus terminal swaying and windows shaking violently in several buildings.

Tremors were felt in the capital, Panama City, a Xinhua correspondent in the city reported, with strong side-to-side jolts while sitting and a hanging light in a room swaying intensely.

The United States Geological Survey, which initially reported a magnitude of 8.0, later revised its estimate to 7.7.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat following the earthquake, warning that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along parts of the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico within the next three hours. The US tsunami warning was later revoked.

The tsunami warning department of the Chilean Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued an alert, saying the earthquake could trigger a tsunami affecting the country's Easter Island, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Panama Canal Authority said operations were continuing normally after the earthquake struck. Emergency protocols had been activated, and technical teams were inspecting canal facilities for possible damage, it said in a statement.

--IANS

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India stands with Government and people of Panama following earthquake: EAM Jaishankar

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