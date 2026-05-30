India pays homage to ex-Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman on his death anniversary

Dhaka, May 30 (IANS) As Bangladesh observed the 45th death anniversary of the country's former President Ziaur Rahman on Saturday, India paid tribute to the late leader, calling his historic March 1971 radio address a defining moment that inspired people to resist oppression by Pakistani forces and ultimately contributed to the liberation of the country.

New Delhi further reaffirmed its commitment to stand with the people of Bangladesh in a journey rooted in shared sacrifices and mutual development.

Taking to X, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted, "As the people of Bangladesh gather today in memory of one of their nation’s bravest sons - Shaheed President Zia-ur-Rahman Bir Uttam - we recall his famous radio address of March 1971, which electrified the masses, inspired them on a path of resistance against oppression and led to national liberation."

"Today, as then, India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh in a saga of shared sacrifices and a common journey towards progress and prosperity for both our peoples," the Indian mission added.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders, on Saturday gathered at Zia Udyan in Dhaka to pay homage to Ziaur Rahman on his 45th death anniversary, local media reported.

Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman also paid tribute to his father, former President and party founder Ziaur Rahman, on the occasion.

Ziaur Rahman was killed on May 30, 1981, at the Chattogram Circuit House, reportedly by a group of disgruntled army officers.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed Eid al-Adha greetings to Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh, expressing New Delhi's readiness to work together on deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

PM Modi noted that India and Bangladesh share a deep-rooted partnership based on shared sacrifices, cultural similarities, and mutual goals of peace, stability and growth.

"The Indian government looks forward to working closely with the Bangladesh government to strengthen people-centric cooperation in various domains. Our shared vision as reflected in our national development goals is aimed at the mutual benefit of our peoples," he wrote.

Rahman also thanked PM Modi for his wishes and expressed hope for the continued strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations, anchored in mutual respect, friendship and goodwill.

--IANS

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