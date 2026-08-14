India’s global space market share likely to rise fivefold

Washington, Aug 14 (IANS) India’s share of the global space market could rise fivefold within seven years as policy reforms and closer ties with the United States accelerate the growth of its private space industry, the US Department of Commerce has said.

India currently accounts for less than 2 per cent of the global space market. But that share is forecast to reach 10 per cent within the next five to seven years, the department’s International Trade Administration said in its August Aerospace and Defence Exporter Alert.

“India’s private sector space ecosystem is developing rapidly, and the Indian government’s steps towards privatisation will create opportunities for international space companies as well,” it said.

The alert designated India’s space sector as its “Market of the Month”. It highlighted investment prospects for US companies in satellite systems, advanced spaceflight, connectivity, manufacturing and related technologies.

The United States and India have cooperated in space since India’s first rocket launch in 1963. That rocket was an American-made Nike-Apache.

The partnership has since expanded through scientific exchanges, joint working groups and collaborative projects. NASA and US companies have also supplied technology and components to the Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO.

At the same time, emerging Indian space startups are seeking to expand their operations and manufacturing presence in the United States, the department said.

In February 2026, the Business Council for International Understanding led an International Trade Administration-certified US commercial space mission to Bengaluru. The alert described it as successful.

“Space is a major area of US-India cooperation, benefiting both countries through commerce, technology, and joint policy efforts,” the department said.

The commercial relationship is being developed through the US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group. Cooperation has also been strengthened by the TRUST initiative launched in 2025, according to the alert.

A Commercial Space sub-working group is jointly led by the US Department of Commerce and India’s Department of Space. It seeks to remove barriers facing companies in both countries.

Its work covers market access, procurement, foreign direct investment and export controls. The February 2025 joint statement by the leaders of the two countries also called for stronger cooperation in space exploration, safety and professional exchanges.

The department urged US companies seeking entry into India to attend the Bengaluru Space Expo from September 7 to 9. The event will bring together industry leaders and policymakers and offer Indian and international companies an opportunity to showcase their capabilities.

--IANS

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