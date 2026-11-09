‘India is ready for football’: John Abraham backs Indian Super League’s growing digital reach

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor and NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham has expressed confidence in the growth of Indian football, pointing to the strong digital viewership figures of the ongoing 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season as evidence of the sport’s expanding audience in the country. Abraham believes the rise in online engagement will eventually translate into bigger crowds at stadiums, with the league currently in its fifth week of matches.

Abraham was present in Goa on Thursday to watch NorthEast United FC register a 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers. Speaking about the league’s early response, he highlighted its reach on YouTube, where the first five matches of the season’s opening week attracted 65 million views and reached 52 million viewers.

“I’ve been watching all the games, and it’s been a lot of fun. The ratings on YouTube are shattering records, and that just shows that India is ready for football. We’re ready for Indian football, and I’m very excited. It’s only a matter of time, and I’m saying this as a prophecy – the stands are going to be full. The stands are going to fill up completely. So, all credit to all of us who are partaking in this process,” said Abraham.

The NorthEast United owner sees the viewership figures as an encouraging sign for a sport that has been working to widen its following beyond its established fan base. The early numbers suggest that digital platforms are helping the ISL reach a sizeable audience, even as clubs and organisers look to convert that interest into greater attendance at venues.

Abraham’s prediction of packed stands reflects his belief that the growing visibility of the league can help build a stronger match-day culture around Indian football. With the 2026-27 campaign underway, the challenge for the league will be to sustain that digital engagement and turn it into consistent support for clubs across the country.

--IANS

vi/hs