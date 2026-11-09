November 09, 2026 5:49 PM हिंदी

‘India is ready for football’: John Abraham backs Indian Super League’s growing digital reach

‘India is ready for football’: John Abraham backs Indian Super League’s growing digital reach

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor and NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham has expressed confidence in the growth of Indian football, pointing to the strong digital viewership figures of the ongoing 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season as evidence of the sport’s expanding audience in the country. Abraham believes the rise in online engagement will eventually translate into bigger crowds at stadiums, with the league currently in its fifth week of matches.

Abraham was present in Goa on Thursday to watch NorthEast United FC register a 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers. Speaking about the league’s early response, he highlighted its reach on YouTube, where the first five matches of the season’s opening week attracted 65 million views and reached 52 million viewers.

“I’ve been watching all the games, and it’s been a lot of fun. The ratings on YouTube are shattering records, and that just shows that India is ready for football. We’re ready for Indian football, and I’m very excited. It’s only a matter of time, and I’m saying this as a prophecy – the stands are going to be full. The stands are going to fill up completely. So, all credit to all of us who are partaking in this process,” said Abraham.

The NorthEast United owner sees the viewership figures as an encouraging sign for a sport that has been working to widen its following beyond its established fan base. The early numbers suggest that digital platforms are helping the ISL reach a sizeable audience, even as clubs and organisers look to convert that interest into greater attendance at venues.

Abraham’s prediction of packed stands reflects his belief that the growing visibility of the league can help build a stronger match-day culture around Indian football. With the 2026-27 campaign underway, the challenge for the league will be to sustain that digital engagement and turn it into consistent support for clubs across the country.

--IANS

vi/hs

LATEST NEWS

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped! (Photo: Unanimous Productions/Instagram)

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped!

India, EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

India and EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at Puri Coastal Marathon, the first-ever road-plus-sand marathon in Puri, Odisha, on Monday. Photo credit: Odisha Athletics

Puri Coastal Marathon: Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at first-ever road-plus-sand marathon

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city (File Photo)

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home Women's U19 T20 Tri-Series with Nepal. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home tri-series with Nepal

Actor Balaji Murugadoss: I will meet you in court; will make sure every cop who came to my house is suspended! (Photo: Balaji Murugadoss/X)

Actor Balaji Murugadoss tells cops: I will meet you in court; says will make sure every cop who came to his house is suspended!

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred (Credit: X/Zimbabwe Cricket)

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred