'Hammering those brain cells paid off...': Ghosal's humorous praise for Anahat's junior world title

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Indian squash veteran Saurav Ghosal has lauded Anahat Singh for becoming the first Indian junior world champion, ending Egypt’s stranglehold on the girls' title, and said there’s hope of so much more to come for Indian squash.

Anahat registered a straight-games victory over Egypt's No.2 seed Ruqayya Salem crowned the 2026 World Squash Junior Champions. The 18-year-old's triumph surpassed Joshna Chinappa's runner-up finish in 2005, which had previously stood as India's best showing at the junior worlds for over two decades.

"The world will see what you produced on the day. You know I don’t say it often, but it was good! You finally put it all together when it mattered the most. But the real fight was won before you stepped on court. The work you’ve put in made the difference," Ghosal, who has been mentoring Anahat since 2024, shared in his social media post.

"All the hammering and making fun to get your brain cells working, finally paid off. Thank God for that the body stayed healthy enough for long enough. A lot to be thankful for. You've made yourself proud and done something special for Indian squash. The best thing is there’s hope of so much more to come. Let this be another milestone on the journey to something much much bigger. But for now, enjoy yourself. Well done," he added.

Anahat, a former quarter-finalist and semi-finalist in previous events, enjoyed an impressive run throughout the tournament, recording a string of victories to become the first Indian to reach the World Junior final since Joshna Chinappa in 2005.

With the chance to secure a historic title, Singh made a fast start to the final, taking control of the match as she claimed the opening game 11-3. Having taken the opener, the match appeared to be moving in only one direction as Singh found her rhythm, building a commanding lead over her opponent to take the second game 11-7.

However, despite leading by two games, the third initially threatened to swing in Salem’s favour as the Egyptian moved into an 8-6 lead. With the pressure mounting and a fourth—and potentially fifth—game looming, the Indian No.1 clawed her way back to seal the third game 11-9 and secure a historic victory.

--IANS

bc/