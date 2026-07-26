July 26, 2026 11:43 AM हिंदी

Armaan Malik's father Daboo Malik shares life advice, says 'don’t invest in relationships that only seek benefits'

Armaan Malik's father Daboo Malik shares life advice, says 'don’t invest in relationships that only seek benefits'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Armaan Malik's father and music composer Daboo Malik shared life lessons on relationships. He urged people to value genuine bonds built on respect, loyalty, and mutual effort more than those based on benefits.

Taking to Instagram, Daboo shared his candid photo and wrote, “Sunday Morning Life Lessons. Watch out if your friendship and relationships are turned into a business deal. Watch out When Friends and your relationships survive only if you give Emotional support. Constant attention. Financial investment. But when it’s time for peace, loyalty, or real partnership?.”

“They disappear. Watch Out A relationship built on money instead of meaning always collapses. When the money stops, the affection fades. When you stop paying, all stop caring. That’s not friendship or relationship. That’s a transaction. Don’t invest in relationships who only show up for the benefits.”

The singer added, “Invest in those who bring peace, respect, and real effort to build with you Stop letting anyone guilt-trip you into thinking relationship is measured by how much you spend. It’s not your job to finance relationships just because you care. Your job is to protect your peace and invest in relationships who values you for whatever you are. Now look around and evaluate all around you and think. Sorry for the typos.”

In April, Daboo Malik made headlines after he clarified that he was not replaced by Salman Khan in the film “Maine Pyaar Kiya.” He stated that he was working on another project at the time. The controversy began when Daboo’s son and music composer Amaal Mallik claimed that his father was replaced by Khan in the 1989 film.

--IANS

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Armaan Malik's father Daboo Malik shares life advice, says 'don’t invest in relationships that only seek benefits'

Armaan Malik's father Daboo Malik shares life advice, says 'don’t invest in relationships that only seek benefits'