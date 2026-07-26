Venkatesh's character in 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47' revealed

Hyderabad, July 26 (IANS) The makers of director Trivikram's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47', featuring one of Telugu cinema's top stars Venkatesh in the lead, have now revealed that the actor plays a character called Chitti Babu in the film.

Production house Haarika & Hassine Creations, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to announce that it would be sharing from July 27 details of the characters each actor plays in the film.

It wrote, "The time has come to step into the world of #AadarshaKutumbam. Starting this Monday, 27th July, we will introduce you to our world one character at a time.

Starting with our dearest @VenkyMama garu as Chitti Babu. Followed by @SrinidhiShetty7 as Swarna. #YuvinaParthavi as Sampoorna.#RajaPrajwal as Sarwa."

On Saturday, the production house had wished actor Rohith Nara a happy birthday and disclosed that he had come onboard the unit of the film.

It wrote, "Here's wishing the dynamic #NaraRohith garu a very Happy Birthday!– Team #AadarshaKutumbam. We're excited to have you on board for #AK47 and looking forward to an exciting journey! #HBDNaraRohith #AK47OnOCT2nd #Venky77 VenkateshXTrivikram."

The makers also shared a poster of Rohith Nara from the film on the occasion. The poster shared gave the impression that the actor plays a cop in the upcoming film.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the title of the film in December last year. The title poster released by the makers had showed Venkatesh standing in the middle of the road, with a smile on his face. He was seen holding a leather bag in his left hand with his right hand raised.

The makers have already disclosed that the film will hit screens on October 2 this year.

The film, which was being tentatively referred to as #Venky77 initially, has triggered huge expectations as actor Venkatesh, whose most recent release 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' was a blockbuster, has joined hands with one of his favourite directors Trivikram.

This is the first time that Trivikram is directing a film featuring actor Venkatesh in the lead. Although Trivikram has not directed a film with Venkatesh prior to this project, he has worked as a writer with actor Venkatesh.

In fact, Trivikram had penned the story and dialogues for the superhit film 'Nuvvu Naaku Nachav', which was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and which featured Venkatesh and Aarthi Agarwal in the lead. The film also marked Aarthi Agarwal's debut in Telugu cinema.

--IANS

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