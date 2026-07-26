Mid-sized office space leasing sees robust growth in Chennai, Ahmedabad in Jan-June period

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The leasing activity among Chennai’s mid-sized office spaces (50,000–100,000 sq ft) nearly doubled to 1.2 million square feet in the first half of 2026, compared to 0.6 million square feet in H1 2025.

The share of mid-sized office transactions nearly tripled from 12 per cent to 32 per cent during the same period, indicating that nearly one in every three office deals in Chennai came from mid-sized office spaces, according to a Knight Frank India report.

While large office deals (more than 100,000 sq ft) accounted for 60 per cent of total leasing activity in H1 2025, the market became far more balanced in H1 2026, with small office transactions contributing 36 per cent, mid-sized offices 32 per cent, and large offices 31 per cent of total leasing.

This evolving mix reflects a more diversified distribution of leasing activity across office sizes, said the report.

“Chennai's office market is evolving into a more diversified leasing ecosystem, with mid-sized occupiers playing an increasingly significant role in driving demand. As businesses continue to adopt phased expansion strategies and seek operational flexibility, we expect demand across the mid-sized office segment to remain healthy,” said Joseph Thilak, Executive Director-Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Head of Data Center Business (India), Knight Frank India.

Chennai is well positioned to sustain balanced office market growth over the medium term, he added.

Meanwhile, leasing activity in the 50,000–100,000 sq ft office space category in Ahmedabad witnessed significant growth during H1 2026, with transaction volumes increasing 121 per cent YoY to 0.27 million square feet, from 0.12 mn sq ft in H1 2025.

Moreover, the share of mid-sized office transactions rose sharply from 15 per cent to 33 per cent. This trend points to a growing preference among occupiers for scalable office formats while maintaining operational flexibility, said the report.

—IANS

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