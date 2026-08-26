India calls for community-led rangeland restoration at UNCCD CoP17

Ulaanbaatar, Aug 26 (IANS) India has called for community-led and science-based restoration of rangelands, emphasising the need to recognise pastoralists as custodians of these ecosystems and strengthen their role in sustainable land management at the 17th Conference of Parties (CoP17) of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Addressing the Ministerial Dialogue on “Restoration of Rangelands and the Well-being of Pastoralist Communities”, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav highlighted India’s experience in restoring grasslands and rangelands through scientific planning and community participation.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Yadav stressed that pastoralists should be placed at the centre of restoration efforts, with their traditional knowledge complemented by modern scientific approaches.

“Successful restoration begins with pastoralists as custodians, not merely beneficiaries,” Yadav said, underlining that the combination of traditional knowledge and modern science can make restoration efforts ecologically sound, economically viable and socially inclusive.

Yadav said India’s rangelands extend across diverse landscapes, from Himalayan pastures and Central Indian savannas to the arid Thar and Kachchh regions and the southern sholas. These ecosystems support the country’s vast livestock and human population while contributing to biodiversity conservation and the regulation of water and carbon cycles.

The Minister highlighted the use of satellite-based Desertification and Land Degradation Atlases as a scientific basis for mapping grasslands and planning restoration. He also pointed to the recognition of grazing rights and community forest resource rights as measures that can strengthen the role of local communities in sustainable management.

Highlighting India’s traditional systems of community conservation, Yadav cited the Orans of Rajasthan -- sacred groves revered and protected by local communities for their cultural and ecological importance. The ministry said around 25,000 such community-protected sacred groves, covering approximately 0.6 million hectares across the country, demonstrate the importance of community stewardship.

The Minister said these areas also contribute to securing pastoral land rights and conserving critical habitats, including those of the Great Indian Bustard. Many of these sacred groves are protected under statutory provisions, he added.

Yadav also highlighted India’s efforts to restore open forest and grassland ecosystems, including the reintroduction of the cheetah and its proposed expansion into grasslands such as Banni in Gujarat.

He noted that deep-rooted grasses contribute to soil carbon storage, improve water infiltration and support groundwater recharge across India’s approximately 10 million hectares of permanent pastures and grazing lands.

“India’s approach integrates landscape management, watershed development, sustainable grazing, fodder development and livelihood support, with community participation at its core,” Yadav said.

As developing countries advance towards Land Degradation Neutrality, Yadav called for greater access to finance, technology and knowledge for rangeland restoration.

“India welcomes dedicated, accessible financing for rangeland restoration, and stands ready to share its experience and solutions through South-South cooperation,” he said.

--IANS

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