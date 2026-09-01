India backs US growth agenda at G20; FM Sitharaman says global imbalances need to be sorted out (IANS Exclusive)

Asheville, Sep 1 (IANS) India strongly supports the US G20 presidency’s focus on economic growth, global imbalances and financial literacy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said after holding a “positive, constructive” bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers’ meeting here, FM Sitharaman said New Delhi and Washington shared common ground on the central issues being discussed under the US presidency.

“The US presidency has spoken about growth as a priority. It has spoken about the global imbalances as a concern,” she said.

“The US has also very clearly placed high importance on financial literacy, which is a very personally dear point for the Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent,” the Finance Minister said.

“So in all these, we are very much with the United States,” she added.

FM Sitharaman said India wanted G20 members to have candid discussions about the challenges affecting the international economy.

“These are the points on which we also want fair, open discussions,” she said.

“Growth is a central point for the G20’s financial track. Equally, the imbalances, global imbalances will have to be sorted out,” she said.

The Finance Minister welcomed the priorities identified by Washington and said India was making an active contribution to the deliberations in Asheville.

“I appreciate the US presidency in taking up these points, and we’ve been contributing in the discussions which happened today,” she said.

FM Sitharaman also met Bessent during the day for bilateral talks on economic and financial issues.

“I may also add here that I’ve had a very positive, constructive bilateral discussion with Secretary Bessent today,” she said.

She did not disclose specific details of the meeting in the interview. Her remarks, however, indicated broad agreement between India and the United States on the need to place growth at the centre of the G20 financial track and address imbalances in the global economy.

FM Sitharaman held separate bilateral meetings with representatives of Poland, Qatar, South Korea and Russia during the G20 gathering.

“I’ve had bilaterals also with Poland, with Qatar, with Korea, with Russia. All of them happened today, and on a very positive note,” she said.

“Everyone has had facts about India in their hands, and they’re looking forward to deepening their relationship with India,” she added.

The Finance Minister said some of the discussions would be followed by further bilateral economic engagements. A dialogue with South Korea would be held later this year, she said, adding that a dialogue with Qatar would also take place during the year.

“There are quite a few activities that we’ve tied up for India and the bilateral engagement on economy and finance,” she said.

FM Sitharaman’s participation in the G20 meeting comes as India reported economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year. She said manufacturing had grown by 9.2 per cent, while the financial and professional services sector expanded by 12.1 per cent.

The Finance Minister described the figures as evidence of India’s economic resilience despite continuing global challenges. She said the government would work to position India advantageously whenever new challenges emerged.

FM Sitharaman began her overseas visit in Canada, where she held talks with the Canadian Finance Minister. She then travelled to Chicago for discussions with funding agencies before arriving in Asheville for the G20 meeting.

After completing her engagements here, FM Sitharaman is scheduled to travel to New York, where she will meet investors interested in entering the Indian market.

--IANS

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