India and Vietnam focussed on adding more vigour to defence cooperation

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Phan Van Giang in New Delhi on Wednesday, with talks focused on adding more vigour to the defence cooperation between two nations. During the meeting, Singh expressed India's readiness to further deepen strategic partnership with Vietnam.

"Had an excellent meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Vietnam Gen Phan Van Giang in New Delhi. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Vietnam. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam. The recent developments reflect the positive momentum in our engagement. Looking forward to further deepen our strategic partnership," Singh posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President To Lam held a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, with talks focused on the areas of defence and security, trade and investment, science and technology, development partnership, maritime cooperation, critical and rare earth minerals, space; renewable energy, including atomic energy; culture and people-to-people linkages.

The two leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral ties to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They announced a target to expand bilateral trade to USD 25 billion by 2030. Vietnam has joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). PM Modi announced India’s assistance in the establishment of a Site Interpretation Centre at UNESCO World Heritage Site of My Son Temple Complex in Vietnam. PM Modi and President To Lam agreed to grant market access for Indian grapes and Vietnamese Durians.

"PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with General Secretary, President Mr. To Lam of Vietnam at Hyderabad House. The discussions focused on the areas of defence and security; trade and investment; science and technology; development partnership; maritime cooperation; critical and rare earth minerals; space; renewable energy, including atomic energy; culture and people-to-people linkages. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"PM expressed gratitude to Vietnam for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and for standing with India in its fight against terrorism. The substantive discussions today underscored the commitment of both sides to further strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the region," he added.

To Lam is currently on a three-day State Visit to India, his first to India after being elected as the President of Vietnam last month.

"India and Vietnam share historical and civilisational ties, which have steadily deepened over the years. President To Lam’s visit coincides with the special occasion of the two countries marking the 10th anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vietnam in 2016," the MEA stated earlier.

"The engagement between leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam," it added.

--IANS

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