India and EU discuss trade facilitation, market access under FTA

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the comprehensive economic and strategic partnership, discussing opportunities for strengthening trade and investment ties, improving market access, enhancing supply chain resilience and advancing cooperation under the free trade agreement (FTA), an official statement said on Monday.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held high-level meetings in Brussels with Ditte Juul Jorgensen, Director-General, Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security (DG TRADE); Koen Doens, Director-General, Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA); and Gerassimos Thomas, Director-General, Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD), European Commission.

The engagements reflect the growing breadth of India–EU cooperation across trade, investment, development partnership, taxation and customs, and reaffirm the shared commitment of both sides to further strengthening their strategic partnership, according to Commerce Ministry.

During the meeting with Jorgensen, both sides discussed measures to facilitate two-way trade, improve market access, strengthen supply chain resilience and create new opportunities for businesses in India and the European Union.

They reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial agreement and agreed to maintain close engagement to address the remaining procedural and implementation-related issues.

In the meeting with Doens, both sides exchanged views on strengthening India–EU development cooperation and strategic partnerships, with discussions covering sustainable development, clean energy, green technologies and related areas, according to Commerce Ministry.

The meeting with Thomas focused on customs cooperation, trade facilitation and preparations for the implementation of the India–EU FTA. Both sides recognised the importance of efficient, transparent, and digitally enabled customs procedures in supporting businesses, reducing transaction costs, and ensuring the smooth movement of legitimate trade.

Meanwhile, Agrawal also met stakeholders from the diamond industry, including representatives associated with the Antwerp diamond ecosystem.

The discussions covered the global diamond value chain, certification and traceability requirements, responsible sourcing, and opportunities arising from India's growing diamond market and manufacturing ecosystem.

India and Belgium have identified gems and jewellery as an important area for deeper cooperation, with Antwerp, Mumbai and Surat recognised as major diamond centres.

The Commerce Secretary also participated in a ‘BusinessEurope’ roundtable with European industry representatives, highlighting India's strong economic growth, reform momentum and investment opportunities across key sectors, and invited European businesses to deepen their engagement with India and participate in its expanding value chains.

--IANS

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