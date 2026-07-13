ICC endorses development pathway for Afghan refugee women, reconstitutes task force for future roadmap

Dubai, July 13 (IANS) The governing board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has endorsed the continuation of the Development Pathway Programme for Afghan refugee women cricketers and also reconstituted the Special Taskforce and assigned it the responsibility to develop a roadmap for them to participate in ICC's qualification pathways by 2030.

The ICC Board, at its Annual Conference in Edinburgh, also approved the appointment of its Independent Director, Dr. Ros Rivaz, and ICC Chief Executives' Committee member Sarah Keane to the Special Task Force. They join the Task Force alongside its existing members (from BCCI, Cricket Australia and England & Wales Cricket Board) and will support the ongoing oversight of the programme, seeking to balance the imperatives of exposure, representation and enhanced competitive standards for the women, the ICC informed in a release on Monday.

Dr. Ros Rivaz said: "I am honoured to join the ICC Special Task Force and contribute to this important initiative. The Task Force has been entrusted with developing a clear and sustainable roadmap that supports the continued development of Afghan refugee women cricketers through structured coaching, meaningful competitive opportunities, and appropriate high-performance pathways. This programme reflects the ICC's commitment to fostering opportunity through cricket, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow Task Force members and delivery partners to ensure it is delivered with purpose, integrity, and long-term sustainability."

Nahida Sapan, an Afghan refugee women cricketer, said: “This programme has already made a real difference to us, not only by helping us continue playing cricket, but by enabling us to come together and play as a team. It’s very reassuring to hear that the ICC and the Task Force are making a long-term commitment to supporting our development. We appreciate the recognition that we have the same rights and opportunities as players of other countries.”

Firooza Afghan, another Afghan refugee woman cricketer, said: “Over the past year, the opportunities to come together as a group and tour India and England have provided us with some of the most memorable experiences in our lives. The support to train in our home locations with quality coaches plays a big role in our progress. A long-term view of participation in ICC qualification pathways gives us a clear goal to work towards, and we are determined to make the most of every opportunity along that journey.”

Mel Jones, former Australia international and co-founder of It's Game On, said: “The continued support for these remarkable women, alongside a clear roadmap towards ICC qualification pathways by 2030, represents an important commitment to their future. It sends a powerful message that talent and determination deserve opportunity. These players are role models, inspiring women and girls around the world, and it’s exciting to see a long-term pathway that balances development with meaningful competition while recognising their unique journey. The progress they’ve made over the past year has been extraordinary, and I can’t wait to see what this team achieves by 2030.”

The support will involve continued access to cricket and S&C coaches as well as physiotherapy in their home locations, with an increase of game time planned in a phased manner. Players currently based in Australia, England, and Canada will continue to be integrated into their local cricket environments, which provide training and playing opportunities.

In addition, the programme will see the players continue to receive opportunities to train and compete as a group, similar to tours facilitated to India and England over the last 12 months. Such collective playing opportunities will also be built up in a phased manner and will be against opposition chosen with a strategic view to support their development towards ICC qualification events by 2030.

--IANS

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