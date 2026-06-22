'I thank Govt of India and PM Modi': Vijay Amritraj after receiving Padma Bhushan

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for sports and stressed the importance of nurturing young talent after being conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

The former Davis Cup player said he was deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition for his contribution to Indian sport.

"I think I'm truly honoured; I'm thrilled and delighted. I'm humbled by this incredible award from the Government of India. The Padma Awards are very special. The Padma Bhushan is particularly meaningful for me at this stage in my career. I thank the Government of India, I thank the Prime Minister, and, of course, the people of this great country who have helped me perform to the best of my ability, not just in India but around the world. It has been a real honour to represent India globally," Amritraj told IANS.

The 71-year-old, one of India's greatest tennis ambassadors, reflected on his long association with the sport. He expressed pride in representing the country worldwide. "I've been delighted to represent India in tennis for over 20 years. It is a real honour for me to have represented the Tricolour and the Anthem, and I am truly humbled to receive this honour," he added.

Amritraj also emphasised the importance of identifying and supporting young sporting talent if India aims to become a major sports nation. "The key in any sport is to identify children at a young age, give them opportunities, and help develop their talent to understand what they truly enjoy. Their passion and desire must be backed by hard work and discipline," he said.

The former player praised the government's efforts in sports development. He expressed confidence in India's ability to become a global sports powerhouse and potentially host the Olympic Games.

"The most important thing is that there is incredible support from the Prime Minister. Unless it starts at the top and reaches all states in the country, we will not fully develop the talent we have. We are looking forward to possibly hosting the Olympic Games, maybe in 2036," Amritraj said.

Amritraj had a pioneering career that helped put Indian tennis on the global map. He won 16 singles and 13 doubles titles during his professional career. He reached the singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 1973 and 1981, and at the US Open in 1973 and 1974.

A key player in India's Davis Cup efforts for nearly two decades, he led the 1974 team that boycotted the final against South Africa in protest against apartheid. He later guided India to another Davis Cup final in 1987 against Sweden.

He also holds the record for the most singles match victories by an Asian man in tennis history, with 405 wins. His achievements have earned him numerous honours, including the Arjuna Award in 1974, the Padma Shri in 1983, induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2024 alongside Leander Paes, and now the Padma Bhushan in 2026 for his lifelong contribution to Indian sport.

--IANS

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