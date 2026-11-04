'I couldn't sleep for 10 days': Manisha recalls emotional journey to historic WC gold in meeting with Dr. Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) India's first-ever gold medallist at the Senior World Championships in wrestling, Manisha Bhanwala, met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after her historic triumph in the women's 59kg category in Astana, Kazakhstan.

During the interaction, Manisha spoke about the emotional toll of the selection process and the dramatic comeback that earned her the gold medal. She revealed that she had struggled to sleep for 10 days after coming through the selection trials.

“I came out of the selection game, sir. I couldn't sleep for 10 days, sir,” Manisha told Mandaviya.

Recalling her performance in the final against Abigail Nette of the United States, the Indian wrestler acknowledged that she was trailing by six points before turning the contest around. “Yes, sir. I started again, sir,” she said when asked about her response to the deficit.

Asked how she felt after winning the final, Manisha again referred to the sleepless nights following the selection process, adding, “But sir, I was sitting on the left side, sir. I slept peacefully, sir.”

Mandaviya also recalled Manisha's previous visit two years ago and asked her, “You came here two years ago. Were you voting for me or not?”

Manisha replied, “Sir, I had gone to the World Championship.” “Yes, I had sent you. So, what is my job? You shouldn't be unjust. You should be sent. All of you are my athletes. You are the athletes of my country,” the Sports Minister said.

Emphasising the importance of hard work and faith in one's efforts, Mandaviya invoked the Bhagavad Gita, quoting, “कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।.”

“If Lord Krishna himself says something, it shouldn't be wrong,” he said, before explaining the message: “Have faith in your karma. You will get the result.”

“I wish all of you success,” he added, to which Manisha responded, “Thank you, sir.”

Manisha made history on October 30 by becoming the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the Senior World Championships. She defeated Nette 8-6 in the 59kg final after recovering from a 6-0 deficit.

The Indian had a difficult start to the bout, conceding four points before India's unsuccessful challenge handed Nette another point. A caution against Manisha extended the American's advantage to 6-0, but the Indian managed a stepout before the break to get on the scoreboard.

Manisha then mounted a remarkable comeback, scoring a takedown and adding another point after Nette's unsuccessful challenge. She followed it up with a two-point gut-wrench to level the scores at 6-6.

With Nette looking to defend her criteria advantage, Manisha produced a pressure takedown to move ahead 8-6 and held on to secure the historic gold.

Earlier in the tournament, Manisha had defeated Canada's Laurence Beauregard 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals before overcoming Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the semifinals to book her place in the final.

India had two previous opportunities to win gold at the championships, with Neelam in the 50kg and Kajal in the 76kg category finishing with silver medals after losing their respective finals.

--IANS

hs/bsk/