How gunman planned White House dinner attack

Washington, April 28 (IANS) The suspected gunman in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting meticulously planned his movements for weeks, travelling across the United States and positioning himself inside the hotel before launching the attack, according to court documents and officials.

Authorities said Cole Tomas Allen began laying the groundwork well before the April 25 event, tracking the President’s planned appearance and securing accommodation at the same venue.

According to a federal affidavit, Allen made a reservation at the Washington Hilton on April 6 for a three-night stay from April 24 to April 26. Officials said the booking came weeks after President Donald Trump publicly confirmed he would attend the dinner.

Allen then travelled by train from his home near Los Angeles on April 21, reaching Chicago on April 23 before continuing to Washington, D.C., where he arrived on April 24 at around 1 p.m.

He checked into the hotel later that afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. and remained there overnight, placing himself inside the same building where the high-profile event would be held.

Officials said Allen appeared to be aware of the dinner’s schedule and the presence of senior US leaders. The event, attended by the President, Vice President and Cabinet officials, began around 8 p.m. in a ballroom on the hotel’s concourse level.

About 40 minutes later, Allen moved into position.

“At approximately 8.40… Allen approached a security checkpoint on the terrace level of the hotel,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, describing a location one floor above the ballroom.

Authorities said he ran through a magnetometer carrying a long gun. A gunshot was heard moments later, triggering an immediate law enforcement response.

A Secret Service officer stationed at the checkpoint was struck in the chest but survived due to a ballistic vest. The officer returned fire, and Allen was quickly subdued and arrested.

Blanche said the attack was not spontaneous. “This was not an accident, it was a result… of preparation,” he said, pointing to the suspect’s travel, hotel booking and positioning inside the building.

Prosecutors also highlighted the interstate nature of the planning. Allen had purchased firearms in California and transported them across state lines before arriving in Washington, a key element in the federal charges filed against him.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the timeline demonstrated clear intent. “He was very much aware… and… made a decision to rush the ballroom,” she said, adding that law enforcement intervened before he could reach the main event.

Investigators said the case remains active, with additional evidence being reviewed from the suspect’s hotel room, electronic devices and travel history. Officials cautioned that more details about planning and potential accomplices, if any, may emerge in the coming days.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is one of Washington’s most prominent annual gatherings, drawing senior government officials, journalists and public figures. Its high visibility and concentration of leadership make it a significant security operation each year.

--IANS

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