US House passes Congressman Krishnamoorthi China trade bill

Washington, Sep 1 (IANS) The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed bipartisan legislation co-led by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi to strengthen federal investigations and prosecutions of trade crimes, including tariff evasion and violations involving forced labour.

The Protecting American Industry and Labor from International Trade Crimes Act, known as the PAIL Act, would establish a dedicated structure within the Justice Department’s Criminal Division to investigate trade-related offences.

Supporters say the measure is aimed particularly at practices associated with companies based in China that allegedly circumvent US trade laws and place American manufacturers and workers at a competitive disadvantage.

“Today’s unanimous House passage of the PAIL Act is an important victory for American workers and manufacturers who have been forced to compete against companies based in the PRC that violate US trade laws,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“Tariff evasion, illegal transshipment, forced-labor violations, and other trade crimes hurt American workers and undermine our industries,” he said.

“Our bipartisan bill gives the Justice Department dedicated resources and expertise to investigate and prosecute these crimes and hold repeat offenders accountable. The Senate should pass the PAIL Act without delay and send it to the President’s desk,” Krishnamoorthi said.

The legislation would strengthen coordination and training among federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies dealing with international trade violations.

It would also support expanded investigations and prosecutions, including cases in which the government pursues parallel criminal and civil enforcement actions.

Under another provision, the US attorney general would be required to submit an annual report to Congress detailing the Justice Department’s work against trade crimes.

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat representing Illinois, co-led the legislation with Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Iowa, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar and Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of California.

A broader bipartisan coalition of lawmakers also backed the measure.

“China has spent decades finding ways to undermine American workers and our economy,” Hinson said.

“My bill will finally give the DOJ real tools to stop these blatant violations and ensure penalties are meaningfully enforced. Today’s bipartisan passage is a huge win for American workers and domestic manufacturing - let’s make it the law of the land ASAP,” she said.

Moolenaar said the legislation would give federal prosecutors additional tools to confront trade crimes allegedly committed by China-backed companies.

“This bipartisan legislation will arm the Department of Justice with the tools to stop trade crimes often perpetrated by China-backed companies,” he said.

“These crimes devastate American manufacturing, and they are a threat to the prosperity of every single American,” Moolenaar said.

The legislation is supported by several organisations representing US workers and manufacturers, including the United Steelworkers, AFL-CIO, American Iron and Steel Institute, Alliance for American Manufacturing, National Council of Textile Organizations and Steel Manufacturers Association. Campaign for Uyghurs has also endorsed the measure.

Krishnamoorthi represents Illinois’ 8th Congressional District and serves on the House Intelligence Committee and the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. He was first elected to Congress in 2016.

The measure must now clear the Senate before it can be presented to the President for his signature.

--IANS

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