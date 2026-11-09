Hockey: Sanjay to captain India on New Zealand tour marking 100 years of sporting ties

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay will lead a 20-member Indian men’s hockey squad on a tour of New Zealand from November 15 to 23, as the two countries prepare to commemorate 100 years of sporting ties.

Hockey India announced the squad on Monday for the three-match series against the hosts, with all fixtures scheduled to be played at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland on November 19, 21 and 22.

Titled the ‘2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event – 100 Years of Unity Between India and New Zealand through Sports Partnership’, the tour will mark a significant milestone in the sporting history of the two nations.

The association dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand became the first Indian team from any sport to tour New Zealand. A century later, the series will celebrate that historic visit while providing a platform for emerging Indian players to test themselves against international opposition.

The squad features a mix of Under-21 prospects and players from the current India A group, with the coaching staff set to use the three matches to assess young talent and strengthen the depth of the national setup.

“The squad is a blend of some upcoming under-21 players and the core of the current India A group. These matches come at the right time to challenge the squad in three matches against a solid New Zealand team playing at home,” said Chief Coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the tour would be an opportunity for the young players to gain experience while representing the country during an important occasion in the bilateral sporting relationship.

“The New Zealand tour is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate 100 years of sporting friendship between our nations. I am confident our young players will make the most of this experience and showcase Indian hockey’s talent and potential,” Tirkey said.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh highlighted the historical importance of the occasion and the exposure it would provide to the squad.

“This tour holds immense historical significance as we celebrate a century of sporting partnership between India and New Zealand. It will also provide our promising young players with a valuable platform to gain international experience, showcase their abilities and demonstrate their readiness for future challenges,” he said.

Sanjay, a member of India’s bronze-medal-winning squad at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will lead a side featuring two goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Pawan.

Defenders: Talem Priyobarta, Sanjay (captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Anmol Ekka, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Venkatesh Kenche.

Forwards: Ajeet Yadav, Uttam Singh, Karthi Selvam, Arshdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Tour fixtures (IST):

November 19: 11:00 am

November 21: 8:30 am

November 22: 6:30 am

--IANS

vi/bc