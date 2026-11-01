Hina Khan on Omar Abdullah marrying Nidhi Razdan: ‘He may not be elected in the next term, but still chooses love’

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan has reacted to the wedding of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan.

She praised him for standing by his partner and choosing love despite what she described as possible political consequences. Taking to social media, Hina shared her happiness for the couple and said that Omar had not turned his back on Nidhi. “Awwwwww Mohabbat! So, so happy for them. He's a Chief Minister, but he did not turn his back on her. He had her back. Bro, this man has got a rock-solid spine,” she wrote.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress further suggested that Omar might not be elected for another term, but said that should not matter when it came to choosing love. “He may not be elected in the next term.. BUTTT who cares. He chose love. He chose her. He proved ki Duniya gayi bhaad mai. Respect,” she added.

Hina also had a message for those questioning the couple's relationship on religious grounds, urging them to let others live their lives. “Also mazhab ke thekedaaron, little piece of advice, jiyo aur jeene do. Let the Almighty decide their fate. Aap Khuda nahi hain,” she wrote.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan announced their marriage through social media posts on October 31.

Abdullah shared pictures of the couple on X, captioning them, “A new journey began yesterday” and tagging Razdan. Reportedly, the wedding was preceded by an intimate gathering in Srinagar attended by close family members of the couple.

Omar Abdullah’s earlier marriage to Payal Abdullah, with whom he has two sons, had been subject to legal proceedings for several years. The Supreme Court formally dissolved their marriage in July after the estranged couple reached an agreement and jointly sought a divorce by mutual consent.

--IANS

ps/