US Open: Alcaraz happy with recovery after injury layoff, says return has ‘surprised’ him

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz has been pleasantly surprised by how his body has responded to the demands of Grand Slam tennis after returning from a four-month injury layoff, with the Spaniard advancing to the US Open fourth round after dropping just one set in his opening three matches.

The 23-year-old, who missed competitive action because of a right wrist injury, admitted that he had some uncertainty about how he would cope physically upon returning to the Tour. Instead, Alcaraz has recovered well after each match and believes his condition has improved with every outing in New York.

“It didn’t happen to me. I am feeling better and better after every match. It feels like I have been competing the whole time. So it surprised me the way that I’m feeling and the way that I’m recovering after every match.

“I’m just really happy about how I’m able to perform at my best after every match. Doesn’t matter if I’m playing four or three sets. So I’m just really happy about it," Alcaraz was quoted by ATP.

Alcaraz’s results have offered further evidence of a smooth comeback. He has surrendered only one set so far, against Jaime Faria in the second round, while making his way through the early stages of the tournament.

However, the Spaniard was keen to stress that the scoreboard does not necessarily reflect the physical and technical demands he has faced on court.

“The scores can say it was pretty easy, but for me and the way that I felt on the court, it was really tough and really demanding physically in terms of tennis,” Alcaraz shared. “It was really difficult. I’m not thinking that everything is coming easy.

“I’m feeling that every point and every game, I had to earn it. It is a way to keep myself with my feet on the ground and thinking point after point and trying to do my best in every situation of the match.”

That mindset will be important in the fourth round, where Alcaraz is set to meet American Tommy Paul.

The Spaniard holds a 6-2 advantage over Paul in their Lexus ATP Head2Head meetings, but he expects another demanding encounter against an opponent who has shown his ability to trouble leading players.

Paul arrives with confidence after a notable run of results, including a victory over Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati last month in which he saved a match point.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is anticipating another competitive chapter in what has already been a testing rivalry.

“He’s a really talented player, really difficult one to play,” Alcaraz said. “He’s really dangerous for everyone on the Tour. The way he plays, the way he hits the ball, it’s really complicated to dominate the ball and dominate the points. It’s kind of difficult to play against him.

“I’m excited. I’m really looking forward to playing him once again. Great battles. He’s such a nice guy. We just feel like we’re having fun, we pull off great points, great shots. It’s going to be really fun to watch, fun to play, as well.”

--IANS

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