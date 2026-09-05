Jay Sean cherishes family moments as summer comes to an end: Wish I could bottle up, keep forever

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) As summer draws to a close, singer Jay Sean reflected on the precious moments he spent with his family, saying these are the memories he wishes he could “bottle up and keep forever.”

Jay Sean took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from his luxurious holiday with his wife and children.

“These are the moments I wish I could bottle up and keep forever. I always get a little down when summer comes to an end… not because I’m not ready for the next chapter, but because these days with my family really are my favourite days.”

“The laughs, the adventures, the lazy days, the chats and the little moments in between. These were some of my fav moments, but I guess the beauty of it is you get to keep making new ones. Grateful for this summer, excited for all the memories still to come……and slightly less excited about putting a jacket on again.”

Jay Sean debuted in the UK’s Asian Underground scene as a member of the Rishi Rich Project with "Dance with You", which reached No. 12 on the UK Singles Chart in 2003. This led to him being signed to Virgin Records and having two UK top 10 hits as a solo artist in 2004: "Eyes on You" at No. 6 and "Stolen" at No. 4.

They were included in his critically acclaimed debut album Me Against Myself. Alongside the Rishi Rich Project, Sean was a pioneer of Bhangra-R&B fusion, which his debut album helped popularize among the worldwide South Asian diaspora.

After a gap of nearly four years, he returned in 2008 with "Ride It", which peaked at number 11 on the UK singles chart. It was followed by hits such as "Maybe", which peaked at number 7 on the Japan Hot 100, and "Tonight".

All three songs were included in his second album, My Own Way in 2008. A critical and commercial success, it peaked at number 6 in the UK Albums Chart and topped the UK R&B Chart.

His 2009 single, "Down", making him the first solo artist of South Asian origin and first UK urban act to top the Hot 100. As of 2011, it is the fifth best selling song by a British artist in the digital era.

--IANS

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