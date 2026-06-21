'Healthy society makes strong, prosperous nation': PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations, urges people to make yoga part of life

New Delhi/Kolkata, June 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata’s iconic Red Road, urging people to embrace yoga as a lifelong practice and not restrict it to a single annual event.

Addressing thousands of participants gathered at the venue, the Prime Minister said, “On the occasion of International Yoga Day, millions of people connect with yoga. But today, this day gives us an opportunity to reaffirm our shared resolve. Let us take a pledge that we will not limit yoga to just one day, we will not limit yoga to just one program; we will make yoga a part of our life.”

"We will make it a part of our families and pass it on to future generations. In this direction, the Yoga 365 initiative is also being taken forward this year. When society is healthy, the nation becomes stronger, more prosperous, and more self-confident. With this spirit, I pray: 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah' (may all be happy and may all be free from illness)," he added.

The event was organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical well-being, mental health and healthy lifestyles across all age groups.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, PM Modi said, “I extend my best wishes. On the occasion of Yoga Day, especially in Kolkata and across Bengal, I would also appreciate the efforts of the people of Kolkata for cleanliness and yoga.”

Emphasising the importance of yoga in ensuring healthy and active lives, particularly in later years, the Prime Minister remarked, “When we speak of ‘Yoga for Healthy Aging,’ it means that we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire to constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20.”

Drawing from ancient Indian wisdom, PM Modi also quoted from the Bhagavad Gita to underline the importance of balance in life.

He said, “In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says about yoga: ‘Yuktahara-viharasya yukta-cheshtasya karmasu, yukta-svapnavabodhasya yogo bhavati duhkha-ha.’ It means that with a balanced diet and lifestyle, balanced actions and duties, and balanced sleep and wakefulness, yoga becomes the destroyer of suffering…”

Approximately 35,000 participants joined the Prime Minister in performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at the Red Road venue. The programme was among the largest Yoga Day celebrations in the country, with nearly 10 lakh people expected to participate in synchronised yoga sessions across various locations in Kolkata.

Observed annually on June 21, International Yoga Day has emerged as a global movement promoting health and wellness. This year’s celebrations once again highlighted yoga’s growing appeal and its role in encouraging a healthier and more balanced way of life.

--IANS

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